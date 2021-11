Why hip-hop festival Rolling Loud seems to be a hotbed for arrests Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Rolling Loud New York on drug charges. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with music journalist Jayson Buford on the festival's history with police activity and rapper arrests.

National Security Why hip-hop festival Rolling Loud seems to be a hotbed for arrests Why hip-hop festival Rolling Loud seems to be a hotbed for arrests Listen · 4:28 4:28 Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Rolling Loud New York on drug charges. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with music journalist Jayson Buford on the festival's history with police activity and rapper arrests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor