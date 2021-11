The Supreme Court heard arguments in Texas abortion law case The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving a controversial Texas law that in effect bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, well before most women know they are pregnant.

Law The Supreme Court heard arguments in Texas abortion law case The Supreme Court heard arguments in Texas abortion law case Listen · 4:46 4:46 The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case involving a controversial Texas law that in effect bars abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, well before most women know they are pregnant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor