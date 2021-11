Scammers are stealing identities with fake job ads NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with ProPublica journalist Cezary Podkul about his investigation into the proliferation of fake job ads on the internet, which are actually scams to steal identities.

Technology Scammers are stealing identities with fake job ads Scammers are stealing identities with fake job ads Listen · 4:14 4:14 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with ProPublica journalist Cezary Podkul about his investigation into the proliferation of fake job ads on the internet, which are actually scams to steal identities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor