With an off-label drug discontinued, families' other option costs thousands more Kids who need a hormone-blocking drug to prevent premature puberty have lost an off-label option. The company that makes the medicine, which is 1/8 the cost of the FDA-approved version, withdrew it.

Health Care With an off-label drug discontinued, families' other option costs thousands more With an off-label drug discontinued, families' other option costs thousands more Listen · 3:51 3:51 Kids who need a hormone-blocking drug to prevent premature puberty have lost an off-label option. The company that makes the medicine, which is 1/8 the cost of the FDA-approved version, withdrew it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor