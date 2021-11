The majority of New York City employees comply with the vaccine mandate Officials in New York City says nine out of 10 municipal workers got vaccinated in time to comply with the city's new vaccine mandate. Still about 9,000 workers were put on unpaid leave.

The majority of New York City employees comply with the vaccine mandate Officials in New York City says nine out of 10 municipal workers got vaccinated in time to comply with the city's new vaccine mandate. Still about 9,000 workers were put on unpaid leave.