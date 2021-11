A Texas bar wants Mariah Carey's holiday hit only played in December Carey had a hit with "All I Want For Christmas Is You." There's a sign in a Dallas bar the warns: her song will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After that, it is only allowed one time a night.

Music News A Texas bar wants Mariah Carey's holiday hit only played in December A Texas bar wants Mariah Carey's holiday hit only played in December Listen · 0:28 0:28 Carey had a hit with "All I Want For Christmas Is You." There's a sign in a Dallas bar the warns: her song will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After that, it is only allowed one time a night. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor