Therapy, with Friends
Would you ever consider going to therapy with a friend? Two best friends who call themselves brothers were drifting apart, so they asked psychotherapist Esther Perel to help — and we listened in. This episode was recorded in collaboration with Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel and a companion episode can be heard on her podcast.
Additional Resources:
More about Esther Perel:
- Where Should We Begin? podcast (sister episode here)
- How's Work? podcast
- Author of Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs
Learn more about friendship therapy:
- Catalyst Counseling Friendship Therapy
- Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman on their experience in friend therapy
