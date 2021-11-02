Accessibility links
Friends Try Friendship Therapy with Esther Perel : Invisibilia Would you ever consider going to therapy with a friend?Two best friends who call themselves brothers were drifting apart, so they asked psychotherapist Esther Perel to help — and we listened in. This episode was recorded in collaboration with Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel and a companion episode can be heard on her podcast.

Invisibilia

Therapy, with Friends

season 8, episode 6

Therapy, with Friends

Listen · 39:08
  • Download
Loading...

