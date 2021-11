Soviet-era newscaster Igor Kirillov has died at age 89 Igor Kirillov, the Soviet newscaster who anchored the USSR's main evening news for three decades, has died at age 89.

Obituaries Soviet-era newscaster Igor Kirillov has died at age 89 Soviet-era newscaster Igor Kirillov has died at age 89 Listen · 2:20 2:20 Igor Kirillov, the Soviet newscaster who anchored the USSR's main evening news for three decades, has died at age 89. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor