Approximately 28 million children are now eligible for Pfizer's lower-dose vaccine School-aged children are now eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as CDC director Rochelle Walensky issued the recommendation supporting this version of the vaccine.

Children's Health Approximately 28 million children are now eligible for Pfizer's lower-dose vaccine Approximately 28 million children are now eligible for Pfizer's lower-dose vaccine Listen · 3:51 3:51 School-aged children are now eligible for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as CDC director Rochelle Walensky issued the recommendation supporting this version of the vaccine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor