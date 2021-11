Drivers of cars that pollute pay a fee in London's expanded ultra low emission zone London has dramatically expanding its ultra-low emission zone, where older vehicles will face stiff charges as part of a plan to reduce harmful nitrogen pollutants by 30%.

Europe Drivers of cars that pollute pay a fee in London's expanded ultra low emission zone Drivers of cars that pollute pay a fee in London's expanded ultra low emission zone Listen · 4:19 4:19 London has dramatically expanding its ultra-low emission zone, where older vehicles will face stiff charges as part of a plan to reduce harmful nitrogen pollutants by 30%. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor