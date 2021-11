What Biden said about U.S. climate agenda as he wraps up at Glasgow summit President Biden is wrapping his time at the climate summit in Glasgow. Now he'll come back to face lawmakers in his own party who have balked at the scope of his proposals, including those on climate.

