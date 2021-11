Experts say pledges at COP26 won't be enough to stop extreme climate change On Tuesday, countries at the global climate summit COP26 pledged to cut back on heat-trapping methane emissions and do more to fight deforestation.

Climate Experts say pledges at COP26 won't be enough to stop extreme climate change Experts say pledges at COP26 won't be enough to stop extreme climate change Listen · 4:03 4:03 On Tuesday, countries at the global climate summit COP26 pledged to cut back on heat-trapping methane emissions and do more to fight deforestation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor