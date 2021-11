Opening arguments begin in murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with homicide and attempted homicide in deadly shootings last summer during unrest in Kenosha, Wis.

National Opening arguments begin in murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Opening arguments begin in murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse Listen · 3:00 3:00 Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the trial of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with homicide and attempted homicide in deadly shootings last summer during unrest in Kenosha, Wis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor