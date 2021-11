Death of reporter in Philippines highlights dangerous conditions for journalists NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former investigative reporter Sheila Coronel about the sometimes deadly conditions that journalists in the Philippines work under.

Media Death of reporter in Philippines highlights dangerous conditions for journalists Death of reporter in Philippines highlights dangerous conditions for journalists Listen · 3:53 3:53 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former investigative reporter Sheila Coronel about the sometimes deadly conditions that journalists in the Philippines work under. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor