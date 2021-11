News brief: Virginia election, vaccines for kids, Supreme Court gun case The GOP wins the governor's mansion in Virginia. Kids ages 5-11 can now get shots to protect them from COVID-19. The Supreme Court hears the first major gun rights case in more than a decade.

