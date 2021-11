Biden has to make good on pledges he made at the U.N. climate summit The president is back from Scotland, where he urged other leaders to do more to curb climate change. He's returning to a fight among Democrats over legislation that includes his own climate measures.

Biden has to make good on pledges he made at the U.N. climate summit