COVID-19 compounds staffing issues at Las Vegas schools Even in non-pandemic years, Las Vegas has struggled to fill school jobs. COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem. Now, principals are filling in as substitute teachers and even cafeteria workers.

COVID-19 compounds staffing issues at Las Vegas schools COVID-19 compounds staffing issues at Las Vegas schools Listen · 3:49 3:49 Even in non-pandemic years, Las Vegas has struggled to fill school jobs. COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem. Now, principals are filling in as substitute teachers and even cafeteria workers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor