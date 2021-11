Republican Glenn Youngkin captures the governor's mansion in Virginia Voters in Virginia have elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as the next governor after years of Democratic control. The GOP win could signify a hard road to 2022 for Democrats nationwide.

Politics Republican Glenn Youngkin captures the governor's mansion in Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin captures the governor's mansion in Virginia Listen · 7:18 7:18 Voters in Virginia have elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as the next governor after years of Democratic control. The GOP win could signify a hard road to 2022 for Democrats nationwide.