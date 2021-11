Atlanta Braves win the World Series after dominating the Houston Astros in Game 6 The Atlanta Braves are again World Series champions. It's been a long wait for the team that last won it all back in 1995.They defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to take the series, 4-2.

