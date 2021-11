Thanks to the pandemic, broadband is reaching more remote areas in Alaska Life in one area of rural Alaska will change when the community gets broadband internet service later this month.

National Thanks to the pandemic, broadband is reaching more remote areas in Alaska Thanks to the pandemic, broadband is reaching more remote areas in Alaska Listen · 3:44 3:44 Life in one area of rural Alaska will change when the community gets broadband internet service later this month. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor