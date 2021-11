CDC's Walensky made the final call to approve COVID vaccines for young kids The CDC has signed off on children ages 5 through 11 being eligible to receive Pfizer's low-dose COVID-19 vaccine. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the decision.

Health CDC's Walensky made the final call to approve COVID vaccines for young kids CDC's Walensky made the final call to approve COVID vaccines for young kids Listen · 7:44 7:44 The CDC has signed off on children ages 5 through 11 being eligible to receive Pfizer's low-dose COVID-19 vaccine. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the decision. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor