SB8 and the Supreme Court; Plus Jo Firestone's 'Good Timing' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam talks to Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern about the Supreme Court hearing challenges to the Texas abortion law and what it all means for Roe v. Wade. Plus, comedian Jo Firestone and her student Nicki Cochrane talk about their new comedy special, Good Timing with Jo Firestone. They also play Who Said That?

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A view of the front portico of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC, where the Supreme Court will rule on a new Texas law regarding abortion. Phil Roeder/Getty Images hide caption

Phil Roeder/Getty Images

Sam talks to Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern about the Supreme Court hearing challenges to the Texas abortion law and what it all means for Roe v. Wade. Plus, comedian Jo Firestone and her student Nicki Cochrane talk about their new comedy special, Good Timing with Jo Firestone. They also play Who Said That?

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Audrey Nguyen Liam McBain, and Diba Mohtasham. Our intern is Nathan Pugh. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.