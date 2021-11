More people are getting boosters than are getting a 1st COVID vaccine shot The number of people getting boosters every day in the U.S. is more than double the number of people getting their first shot, a win for Biden's booster plan but a loss for greater vaccination goals.

The number of people getting boosters every day in the U.S. is more than double the number of people getting their first shot, a win for Biden's booster plan but a loss for greater vaccination goals.