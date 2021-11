Michelle Wu makes history as 1st woman and person of color elected as Boston's mayor Michelle Wu will be the next mayor of Boston, Mass. It's the first time the city had elected a mayor who is not a white man. She has promised universal preschool and a city-wide Green New Deal.

Elections Michelle Wu makes history as 1st woman and person of color elected as Boston's mayor Michelle Wu makes history as 1st woman and person of color elected as Boston's mayor Listen · 2:57 2:57 Michelle Wu will be the next mayor of Boston, Mass. It's the first time the city had elected a mayor who is not a white man. She has promised universal preschool and a city-wide Green New Deal.