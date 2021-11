Concussions don't necessarily affect ears — but they can affect the ability to hear People who sustain a concussion can develop an unusual hearing problem. Their ears work fine, but their brain struggles to process sounds.

Health Concussions don't necessarily affect ears — but they can affect the ability to hear Concussions don't necessarily affect ears — but they can affect the ability to hear Audio will be available later today. People who sustain a concussion can develop an unusual hearing problem. Their ears work fine, but their brain struggles to process sounds. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor