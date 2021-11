China could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, according to Pentagon report China is sharply increasing its nuclear force and could have some 1,000 warheads by 2030, according to a just-released Pentagon report.

National Security China could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, according to Pentagon report China could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, according to Pentagon report Listen · 4:08 4:08 China is sharply increasing its nuclear force and could have some 1,000 warheads by 2030, according to a just-released Pentagon report. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor