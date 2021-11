Rental aid has been slow getting to those who need it. Outreach programs could help States continue to struggle getting rental assistance to those facing eviction. The money is there, but it's not getting distributed. One Oregon county has hired navigators to help get the money out.

National Rental aid has been slow getting to those who need it. Outreach programs could help Rental aid has been slow getting to those who need it. Outreach programs could help Listen · 3:53 3:53 States continue to struggle getting rental assistance to those facing eviction. The money is there, but it's not getting distributed. One Oregon county has hired navigators to help get the money out. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor