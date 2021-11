The unexpected end to Atlanta's heartbreak Atlanta, Ga., home of many post-season heartbreaks, is finally a winner. The city is celebrating the Braves winning the World Series.

Sports The unexpected end to Atlanta's heartbreak The unexpected end to Atlanta's heartbreak Listen · 4:06 4:06 Atlanta, Ga., home of many post-season heartbreaks, is finally a winner. The city is celebrating the Braves winning the World Series. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor