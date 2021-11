The Wheat Whisperer

In the 1950s, U.S. wheat farmers had a surplus they needed to offload. Their search for a solution landed American wheat in a region whose diet was centered on an entirely different grain—rice.

On today's episode of Planet Money, we tell the story of how America's amber waves washed over Southeast Asia and we meet the man who helped make it happen.