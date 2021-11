News brief: House budget vote, Fed navigates recovery, Latest COVID surge Democrats say they are closing in on turning much of President Biden's domestic agenda into law. The Federal Reserve plans to scale back some economic support. COVID-19 cases are rising in Europe.

News brief: House budget vote, Fed navigates recovery, Latest COVID surge News brief: House budget vote, Fed navigates recovery, Latest COVID surge Listen · 10:41 10:41 Democrats say they are closing in on turning much of President Biden's domestic agenda into law. The Federal Reserve plans to scale back some economic support. COVID-19 cases are rising in Europe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor