Disappointing election results may have lit a fire under Democrats Democrats say they are closing in on votes to turn much of President Biden's domestic agenda into law. Some Democrats say the bargaining has taken on a new urgency after Tuesday's election losses.

Politics Disappointing election results may have lit a fire under Democrats Disappointing election results may have lit a fire under Democrats Listen · 2:53 2:53 Democrats say they are closing in on votes to turn much of President Biden's domestic agenda into law. Some Democrats say the bargaining has taken on a new urgency after Tuesday's election losses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor