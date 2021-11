Progressives are ready to vote on Biden agenda bills, Rep. Jayapal says NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, about where they stand on the infrastructure bill as a vote nears in Congress.

Politics Progressives are ready to vote on Biden agenda bills, Rep. Jayapal says Progressives are ready to vote on Biden agenda bills, Rep. Jayapal says Listen · 5:31 5:31 NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, about where they stand on the infrastructure bill as a vote nears in Congress. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor