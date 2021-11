DOJ's China Initiative aims to counter theft of U.S. secrets and technology Critics say the initiative has created a climate of fear among Chinese Americans, and has had a chilling effect on scientific research.

Law DOJ's China Initiative aims to counter theft of U.S. secrets and technology DOJ's China Initiative aims to counter theft of U.S. secrets and technology Listen · 2:35 2:35 Critics say the initiative has created a climate of fear among Chinese Americans, and has had a chilling effect on scientific research. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor