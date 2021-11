The WHO says COVID cases in Europe have risen steadily over the past 5 weeks Record numbers of COVID-19 deaths in Russia are being blamed on low vaccination rates. At the same time in Germany, which has a high vaccination rate, breakthrough infection rates are rising.

Europe The WHO says COVID cases in Europe have risen steadily over the past 5 weeks The WHO says COVID cases in Europe have risen steadily over the past 5 weeks Listen · 7:39 7:39 Record numbers of COVID-19 deaths in Russia are being blamed on low vaccination rates. At the same time in Germany, which has a high vaccination rate, breakthrough infection rates are rising. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor