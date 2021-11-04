A teenager solves multiple Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle

Jesse Bradford solved 300 Rubik's cubes while he was on a unicycle. And that reminded NPR's Noel King of joke. Did you hear about the guy who couldn't ride a unicycle? He was two-tired.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. At some point in life, I figured out how to solve a Rubik's Cube. You gently pry the pieces apart and just put the colored squares in the right place. A teenager named Jesse Bradford can solve Rubik's Cubes the legitimate way and solved 300 of them. Not only that, he did this while riding a unicycle.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Steve, wait. Did you hear about the guy who couldn't write a unicycle?

INSKEEP: Why couldn't he write a unicycle?

KING: He was too tired.

INSKEEP: Doh. It's MORNING EDITION.

KING: (Laughter).

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.