Games & Humor

A teenager solves multiple Rubik's cubes while riding a unicycle

Jesse Bradford solved 300 Rubik's cubes while he was on a unicycle. And that reminded NPR's Noel King of joke. Did you hear about the guy who couldn't ride a unicycle? He was two-tired.