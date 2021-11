A nearly all-white jury will hear evidence in the Ahmaud Arbery case Jurors will decide whether three white men murdered Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia last year. Evidence in the racially charged case will be heard by 11 white people and one Black man.

A nearly all-white jury will hear evidence in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Jurors will decide whether three white men murdered Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia last year. Evidence in the racially charged case will be heard by 11 white people and one Black man.