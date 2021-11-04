Jay-Z reactivated his Instagram account and quickly got 2 million followers

Jay-Z then followed one person — his wife Beyonce', who has 216 million followers. She previously followed no one, but then she started following Jay-Z, who deactivated his account a day later.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. How's this for scenes from a marriage? Jay-Z reactivated his Instagram earlier this week. He'd just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was promoting a Netflix movie. He got 2 million followers instantly. He followed one person, his wife, Beyonce, who has 216 million-odd followers but herself has followed no one until she followed Jay-Z, who deactivated his account a day later. It's MORNING EDITION.

