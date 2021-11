Jay-Z reactivated his Instagram account and quickly got 2 million followers Jay-Z then followed one person — his wife Beyonce', who has 216 million followers. She previously followed no one, but then she started following Jay-Z, who deactivated his account a day later.

Music News Jay-Z reactivated his Instagram account and quickly got 2 million followers Jay-Z reactivated his Instagram account and quickly got 2 million followers Listen · 0:28 0:28 Jay-Z then followed one person — his wife Beyonce', who has 216 million followers. She previously followed no one, but then she started following Jay-Z, who deactivated his account a day later. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor