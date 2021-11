Philadelphia councilmember on new city law banning minor driving infractions NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Philadelphia councilman Isaiah Thomas about a new law that prevents police officers from making low-level traffic stops, which disproportionately affect Black drivers.

Race

Philadelphia councilmember on new city law banning minor driving infractions

Philadelphia councilmember on new city law banning minor driving infractions

Listen · 4:16

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Philadelphia councilman Isaiah Thomas about a new law that prevents police officers from making low-level traffic stops, which disproportionately affect Black drivers.