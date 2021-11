Sincerity, diversity and a little realism make 'Eternals' a new type of Marvel movie The latest Marvel movie Eternals boasts an Oscar-winning director, Chloe Zhao, and introduces a gaggle of unfamiliar superheroes.

Movies Sincerity, diversity and a little realism make 'Eternals' a new type of Marvel movie Sincerity, diversity and a little realism make 'Eternals' a new type of Marvel movie Listen · 3:52 3:52 The latest Marvel movie Eternals boasts an Oscar-winning director, Chloe Zhao, and introduces a gaggle of unfamiliar superheroes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor