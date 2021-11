Felony drug convictions tied to a corrupt former police sergeant have been thrown out In Chicago, five more people had their felony drug cases exonerated in an ongoing effort tied to a former Chicago sergeant convicted of corruption. 83 people hope their cases will also be thrown out.

