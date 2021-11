Democrats are making a 3rd attempt at immigration reform using a social spending bill Congressional Democrats are trying — yet again — for a long shot chance at immigration reform. For several months, lawmakers have tried to force the effort into a partisan spending bill.

Politics Democrats are making a 3rd attempt at immigration reform using a social spending bill