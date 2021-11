Migrant workers who clean up climate disasters for work often pay a price NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Sarah Stillman, staff writer at The New Yorker, who spent the past year with some of the growing number of migrant laborers who follow climate disasters for work.

National Migrant workers who clean up climate disasters for work often pay a price Migrant workers who clean up climate disasters for work often pay a price Listen · 7:41 7:41 NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Sarah Stillman, staff writer at The New Yorker, who spent the past year with some of the growing number of migrant laborers who follow climate disasters for work.