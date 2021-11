#2150: Hark, I Hear a Cannon! : The Best of Car Talk At the end of the New Puzzler each week Tommy has one line of exactly three words that he's responsible for, yet somehow it's too much for him sometimes. This was one of those weeks. Together, the boys have better luck with Clayton's Jaguar noise, E.G.'s self-steering Jeep and Ira's Acura.

The Best of Car Talk #2150: Hark, I Hear a Cannon! #2150: Hark, I Hear a Cannon! Listen · 36:37 36:37 At the end of the New Puzzler each week Tommy has one line of exactly three words that he's responsible for, yet somehow it's too much for him sometimes. This was one of those weeks. Together, the boys have better luck with Clayton's Jaguar noise, E.G.'s self-steering Jeep and Ira's Acura. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor