After September's let down, October's job growth rate accelerates The Labor Department reports that U.S. employers added 531,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%.

Business After September's let down, October's job growth rate accelerates After September's let down, October's job growth rate accelerates Listen · 3:28 3:28 The Labor Department reports that U.S. employers added 531,000 jobs in October. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor