Rapper Travis Scott opens a community garden at a Houston elementary school Scott opened Cactus Jack Gardens at a school in his hometown of Houston. His goal is help kids learn about the environment and nutrition — just like he did in his grandmother's garden growing up.

Music News Rapper Travis Scott opens a community garden at a Houston elementary school Rapper Travis Scott opens a community garden at a Houston elementary school Listen · 0:27 0:27 Scott opened Cactus Jack Gardens at a school in his hometown of Houston. His goal is help kids learn about the environment and nutrition — just like he did in his grandmother's garden growing up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor