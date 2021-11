Republicans may have landed on an effective political strategy post Trump NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to attorney Gregg Nunziata, a Republican who didn't vote for Trump but did vote for Virginia's Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, about using some Trump-themes going forward.

Republicans may have landed on an effective political strategy post Trump Audio will be available later today.