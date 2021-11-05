The News Roundup for November, 2021

It was a big week for elections around the nation. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election. Michelle Wu became the first-ever person of color to be elected mayor of Boston.

The Centers for Disease Control approved the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. The announcement is timely given authorities' predictions that the winter months could bring about a surge in case numbers.

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse began this week. Rittenhouse is accused of murdering two protesters in Wisconsin during protests over racial justice. The judge's partiality has been called into question following a ruling that those Rittenhouse shot cannot be referred to as "victims."

The government of Ethiopia declared a state of emergency this week as rebels from the Tigray region near the capital of Addis Ababa. Authorities have called on citizens to "arm themselves."

At the COP26 summit, India pledged to work to be carbon-neutral by 2070. It's the first pledge of its kind. Experts, however, are skeptical that the pledge is realistic, or will make a difference in the long run.

As Afghanistan's economy continues its freefall, the Taliban have made the decision to ban the use of foreign currency.

Julie Rovner, Anita Kumar, and Reid Wilson join us for the domestic edition of the News Roundup.

David Rennie, Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, and Jennifer Williams join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.

