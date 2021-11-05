Accessibility links
Huma Abedin Steps Out Of The Background : 1A From Hillary Clinton's time in the White House as the first lady to her most recent presidential run, Huma Abedin has walked briskly behind.

She's been called Hillary's shadow and right-hand woman. She quickly became a trusted aide – although firmly in the background.

But Abedin's life came crashing into the spotlight during her now estranged husband's sexting scandal. Her marriage to former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner was marked by public scrutiny and betrayal. All the while, she was trying to work behind the scenes to elect the first woman president.

Now, she steps out from behind the scenes, this time on her own terms in her new memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.

We talk to Abedin about her new memoir.

Huma Abedin waits for an event with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

